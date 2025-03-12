Chelsea consider PAYING Man Utd to take back Sancho

Chelsea are weighing up paying Manchester United to take back Jadon Sancho.

The England winger is on-loan at Chelsea with an option to buy this season.

However, after a bright start, Sancho's form has fallen away, leaving Chelsea now considering sending Sancho back to Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail says Chelsea have a deal agreed with United over a permanent transfer worth £22-25m.

But given his current form, there is every chance Chelsea will send Sancho back to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Such a decision will mean Chelsea "paying a significant penalty fee" for going back on the original agreement.