Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team

REJECTED: Juventus resist Man Utd Rashford offer

Paul Vegas
REJECTED: Juventus resist Man Utd Rashford offer
REJECTED: Juventus resist Man Utd Rashford offerAction Plus
Juventus have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in January.

United offered Rashford to Juve sports director Cristiano Giuntoli this week,

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Sun says Giuntoli rejected the proposal.

United were willing to either to sell Rashford to Juve or loan the player, but Juve have failed to bite.

Instead,  Juventus are more interested in Rashford's teammate Joshua Zirkzee, who this summer switched to United from Bologna. 

But for now, United management are reluctant to part with the Holland striker.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedJuventusSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Juventus chief Giuntoli makes clear Zirkzee transfer plans