REJECTED: Juventus resist Man Utd Rashford offer

Juventus have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in January.

United offered Rashford to Juve sports director Cristiano Giuntoli this week,

However, The Sun says Giuntoli rejected the proposal.

United were willing to either to sell Rashford to Juve or loan the player, but Juve have failed to bite.

Instead, Juventus are more interested in Rashford's teammate Joshua Zirkzee, who this summer switched to United from Bologna.

But for now, United management are reluctant to part with the Holland striker.