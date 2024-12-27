Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Manchester United have OFFERED Marcus Rashford to Juventus.

Tuttosport says Juve sports director Cristiano Giuntoli has been encouraged by United to take Rashford off their hands in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve can sign the striker for €50m cash, though United would also be open to an initial six-month loan for a fee of €3-4m.

Giuntoli is interested, though both he and coach Thiago Motta would prefer United teammate Josh Zirkzee.

Along with Zirkzee, Juve are also eyeing Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori and PSG centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani.