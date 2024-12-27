Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Van Dijk sends new contract message to Liverpool board
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin raises doubts over international future

Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Paul Vegas
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter marketAction Plus
Manchester United have OFFERED Marcus Rashford to Juventus.

Tuttosport says Juve sports director Cristiano Giuntoli has been encouraged by United to take Rashford off their hands in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juve can sign the striker for €50m cash, though United would also be open to an initial six-month loan for a fee of €3-4m.

Giuntoli is interested, though both he and coach Thiago Motta would prefer United teammate Josh Zirkzee.

Along with Zirkzee, Juve are also eyeing Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori and PSG centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusZirkzee JoshuaKolo Muani RandalRaspadori GiacomoJuventusManchester UnitedNapoliPSGSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Man Utd chasing Muani in Rashford swap deal with Paris Saint-Germain
PSG coach Enrique pushed about Osimhen rumours