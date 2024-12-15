Juventus chief Giuntoli makes clear Zirkzee transfer plans

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has shut down talk of a January move for Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee.

It's been suggested Juve coach Thiago Motta wants to be reunited in January with his former Bologna centre-forward.

But Giuntoli told Sky Italia: "We are waiting for Arek Milik.

"Zirkzee is very talented, but he belongs to a different team and I can't say more than that. We are thinking of something completely different.

"Milik has his recovery process after the operation, we are happy and think he can be back within 15-20 days."

