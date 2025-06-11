Kluivert on Kerkez's impending move to Liverpool: I hope he'll make it happen there!

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert has spoken on Milos Kerkez's transfer to Liverpool this summer which is all but confirmed.

The Hungarian has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield for some time now and has been on the Premier League champions transfer list for this summer after he was one of many standout performers for the Cherries last season, scoring twice and weighing in with five assists in 38 Premier League appearances.

Kerkez’s switch is set to be announced within the coming days and his teammate Kluivert was quizzed about Kerkez's future following an 8-0 win for the Netherlands over Malta in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night. Speaking to VoetbalPrimeur, he hoped he has a bright future ahead of him in Merseyside which practically confirmed his move there.

"He'll probably go there. I hope so for him.

"He hasn't really said goodbye yet, but I hope he'll make it happen there.”

Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that the Reds had made contact with Bournemouth as they look to get a deal underway and with Kerkez keen to make the move happen personal terms should not get in the way of what should be a swift move.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and are close to bringing in his teammate Florian Wirtz in the coming days in what is a huge squad overhaul from manager Arne Slot. With the addition of Kerkez it is hard to ignore the fact that Liverpool will have a squad that is more than worthy of retaining their title next season.