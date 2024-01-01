Real Sociedad counting on windfall if Newcastle sell Isak

Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak's former team, could be in line for a windfall this summer.

The Swedish striker is in line for a move to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Magpies want to hold onto Isak, but have no European football to offer.

Per El Diario Vasco, Sociedad are hopeful that Newcastle will eventually accept a bid from Chelsea.

The Spanish side negotiated that 10% of the profit from any sale would come to them.

Such a sum would be a huge windfall for a club that has modest finances at present.