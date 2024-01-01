Chelsea approach Newcastle for Isak

Chelsea have made contact with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak.

The Blues are in the market for a new centre-forward and the Daily Mail says they've approached Newcastle for Isak.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sweden internationl has insisted, however, that he is happy on Tyneside and committed to the Magpies.

And it's suggested Newcastle will only consider selling for a fee of more than £115m.

In his two seasons at St James’ Park, Isak has netted 35 goals for Newcastle, including 25 just last season.