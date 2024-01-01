Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for Isak

Newcastle United are prepared to put an astronomical price tag on Alexander Isak.

The Swedish centre forward is very much in demand this summer after a stellar season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mail states that Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and will resist offers.

He will be priced at a sensational £200 million if any team attempts to put in a bid.

Chelsea are the club being linked to his signature, per the source, as they are seeking a top class striker.

However, the Blues would have to nearly double their record £115 million transfer fee for a player.