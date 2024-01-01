Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for Isak

Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for Isak
Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for Isak
Newcastle inform Chelsea asking price for IsakAction Plus
Newcastle United are prepared to put an astronomical price tag on Alexander Isak.

The Swedish centre forward is very much in demand this summer after a stellar season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mail states that Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and will resist offers.

He will be priced at a sensational £200 million if any team attempts to put in a bid.

Chelsea are the club being linked to his signature, per the source, as they are seeking a top class striker.

However, the Blues would have to nearly double their record £115 million transfer fee for a player.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdChelseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea approach Newcastle for Isak
Premier League scrutinise four clubs summer transfer dealings
Isak makes clear Newcastle plans