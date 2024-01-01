Premier League scrutinise four clubs summer transfer dealings

The Premier League is set to observe transfer deals involving Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton.

The four clubs are negotiating transfers between each other to possibly circumvent the league’s profit and sustainability rules.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, heavily inflated transfer fees are a breach of the Premier League’s good faith (Rule B15) regulations.

Everton proposed to Newcastle to sign striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while bidding for their forward Yankuba Minteh.

Those deals are not expected to happen, but Villa and Chelsea have negotiated for Jhon Duran and Ian Maatsen.

Clubs are aware of these rules and will take measures to ensure they are not breached.