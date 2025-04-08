Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
De Jong informs agent of Barcelona decision
Man United eye shock move for David de Gea

Real Madrid, PSG keen as Konate stuns Liverpool with new contract demands

Paul Vegas
Real Madrid, PSG keen as Konate stuns Liverpool with new contract demands
Real Madrid, PSG keen as Konate stuns Liverpool with new contract demandsMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Ibrahima Konate is demanding huge money to re-sign with Liverpool.

The France defender is now inside the final 18 months of his current deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Times says Konate is currently on £80,000-a-week - and his agents have informed Liverpool he wants a rise to £200,000-a-week to pen a new deal.

Konate is in a strong bargaining position, with Champions League quarterfinalists PSG and Real Madrid both keen to ferry him away from England this summer.

In January, the stopper said: "It's true, I've been offered a new contract by Liverpool. Am I close to signing it?

"That's another conversation."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaLiverpoolPSGReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea set to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Bournemouth teenager Huijsen
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold to nick away manager from Everton
Real Madrid rival PSG for Liverpool defender Konate