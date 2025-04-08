Real Madrid, PSG keen as Konate stuns Liverpool with new contract demands

Ibrahima Konate is demanding huge money to re-sign with Liverpool.

The France defender is now inside the final 18 months of his current deal.

The Times says Konate is currently on £80,000-a-week - and his agents have informed Liverpool he wants a rise to £200,000-a-week to pen a new deal.

Konate is in a strong bargaining position, with Champions League quarterfinalists PSG and Real Madrid both keen to ferry him away from England this summer.

In January, the stopper said: "It's true, I've been offered a new contract by Liverpool. Am I close to signing it?

"That's another conversation."