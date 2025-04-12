Ancelotti informed by Real Madrid about Alexander-Arnold deal

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been told Trent Alexander-Arnold will be joining the club.

Off contract at Liverpool in June, the fullback is said to have committed to terms with Real Madrid.

The Athletic says the agreement with Real was struck last month, with Ancelotti also being informed in March of Alexander-Arnold's deal.

Ancelotti has expressed internally concerns about their right-back options with skipper Dani Carvajal not expected to be seen again until November due to a double knee injury.

Alexander-Arnold will arrive initially as a direct replacement for the 33 year-old Spain international.