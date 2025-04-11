Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson says rumours of interest from Europe's biggest clubs is "fun".

Interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the Sweden international.

For their part, Frankfurt are demanding between 50 and 70 million euros to release Larsson this summer.

Frankfurt played 1-1 away against Tottenham in the Europa League last night. The return leg will be played in Germany next week.

In an interview with Sportbladet, Larsson commented on rumours of a move to the Premier League.

Larsson said, "It's fun, somewhere it means you're doing something good. But right now we're focused on knocking out a Premier League club so we'll have to take that after the season."

When asked if he is keen on a move to England after the experience against Tottenham, Larsson replied: "Haha yes, why not? It was a good atmosphere! But right now I'm enjoying myself in Frankfurt."

The 20-year-old's contract with Frankfurt runs until the summer of 2029.