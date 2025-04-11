Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Ruben Amorim backs Andre Onana after Man United howlers

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?

Paul Vegas
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?MARTIN DALTON / Alamy / Profimedia
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson says rumours of interest from Europe's biggest clubs is "fun".

Interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the Sweden international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For their part, Frankfurt are demanding between 50 and 70 million euros to release Larsson this summer.

Frankfurt played 1-1 away against Tottenham in the Europa League last night. The return leg will be played in Germany next week.

In an interview with Sportbladet, Larsson commented on rumours of a move to the Premier League.

Larsson said, "It's fun, somewhere it means you're doing something good. But right now we're focused on knocking out a Premier League club so we'll have to take that after the season."

When asked if he is keen on a move to England after the experience against Tottenham, Larsson replied: "Haha yes, why not? It was a good atmosphere! But right now I'm enjoying myself in Frankfurt."

The 20-year-old's contract with Frankfurt runs until the summer of 2029.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLarsson HugoEintracht FrankfurtTottenhamArsenalLiverpoolManchester CityManchester UnitedReal MadridBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Man City jump into battle for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Larsson