Real Madrid willing to make Wirtz gamble amid Man City, Bayern Munich pressure

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid willing to make Wirtz gamble amid Man City, Bayern Munich pressure
Real Madrid willing to make Wirtz gamble amid Man City, Bayern Munich pressure
Real Madrid are banking on signing Florian Wirtz in a year's time.

While the Bayer Leverkusen attacker is a target for Manchester City and Bayern Munich for this summer's market, Real Madrid are confident they can convince Wirtz to run down his deal and join them as a free agent in 2026.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

Inda revealed, "It is a signing for two summers. A player who is spectacular, one of the best midfielders in the world and is German.

"His name is Florian Wirtz and he plays for Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. The contract ends in 2026 and Real Madrid will apply that tactic of signing players who are free. 

"He would be free in 2026..."

While Real Madrid are prepared to wait, City intend to move for Wirtz immediately, identifying the Germany international as an ideal replacement for departing club legend Kevin de Bruyne.

Bayern, meanwhile, are also keen, though it's understood Bayer are reluctant to sell to a direct rival.

 

