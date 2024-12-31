Real Madrid make first attempt to BUY Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool have rejected an approach from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The England fullback is off contract on January 1 and a target for Real Madrid.
The Guardian says Real Madrid made an approach to Liverpool about buying Alexander-Arnold in January.
But the Reds immediately rejected the attempt - "before any financial package for buying out the remainder of his contract could be offered".
There remains a confidence inside the Liverpool board room that Alexander-Arnold can be persuaded to sign a new deal and stay long-term.