Real Madrid make first attempt to BUY Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England fullback is off contract on January 1 and a target for Real Madrid.

The Guardian says Real Madrid made an approach to Liverpool about buying Alexander-Arnold in January.

But the Reds immediately rejected the attempt - "before any financial package for buying out the remainder of his contract could be offered".

There remains a confidence inside the Liverpool board room that Alexander-Arnold can be persuaded to sign a new deal and stay long-term.