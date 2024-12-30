Liverpool boss Slot on Alexander-Arnold's contract drama: The way he celebrated...

Slot on Alexander-Arnold's contract drama: The way he celebrated probably tells you enough

Liverpool manager Arne Slot insists Trent Alexander-Arnold's celebration against West Ham United says a lot about his future at the club.

With just six months remaining on his Liverpool contract, Alexander-Arnold's future looks evermore uncertain. Links to Real Madrid have grown immensely in recent weeks as the January window approaches where rival clubs can contact the defender and propose an offer.

However, having made a chattering gesture with his hand after scoring at the London Stadium on Sunday many have speculated that he is dismissing the rumours and wants to stay on Merseyside.

Slot was asked if the current contract stalemate is making an impact on his team and suggested his celebration tells fans all they need to know.

“No, I don't think it's negative at all. He's playing really well.

“He scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough.

“So I don't think I have to say much more about it. I'm really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil.

“So for me there's no difference. For the outside world maybe there's a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two, but I'm happy with all three at the moment.”

The England international's gesture could be taken as him saying the transfer rumours are all talk, but also could be him defending himself from the criticism he has received from fans since Spanish site Marca reported he was leaving.