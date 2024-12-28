Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Trent Alexander-Arnold has informed Liverpool he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

That's according to Marca, which is reporting the England fullback has told Liverpool he plans to sign with Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold will be clear to commit formally to a pre-contract agreement with Real from January 1 ahead of joining the Spanish giants as a Bosman transfer in June.

Real are targeting Alexander-Arnold as they seek a new right-back addition with captain Dani Carvajal recovering from a double knee injury. It's been suggested Carvajal won't be seen again until November, 2024.

Alexander-Arnold is particularly keen to play alongside good friend and England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

