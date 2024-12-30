Real Madrid still hopeful of pre-contract agreement with Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid's January transfer plans are set to involve a pre-contract agreement.

The La Liga giants are said to be closing in on the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back, who is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer, will sign on the dotted line for next season and beyond.

Per Marca, the England international is Real’s sole winter target, despite a huge injury list.

Real would rather do the bulk of their business in the summer, but want to secure Alexander-Arnold for next term.

Liverpool are still hopeful they can convince the defender to renew, but are aware of his preference to leave.