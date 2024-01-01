Johnson says Bellingham conversation will decide Liverpool midfielder Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move

Tribal Football
Johnson says Bellingham conversation will decide Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move
Ex-Liverpool star Glen Johnson has spoken on Trent Alexander-Arnold and his possible move to Real Madrid which could be decided by a conversation with Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool's right-back is currently 98 days away from being able to speak with foreign clubs ahead of his contract expiry in the summer as every top club from around Europe circles the world class talent. 

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Madrid for some time now with many believing that Bellingham could be the one to persuade the defender to join the Spanish giants. 

Former Liverpool defender Johnson spoke to Betfred about the possible move and how he believes that the two English stars could unite in La Liga. 

“The club is 95% of the pull itself but of course, if he speaks to Jude and Jude tells him how great it is there, then that could make his decision final. 

“Jude could be the final piece in the puzzle when it comes to Trent making his decision, but I believe Trent would be up for the deal anyway, regardless of whether Jude is there or not.

“If you go to Real Madrid, you’re guaranteed trophies. That’s a fact. Liverpool aren’t guaranteed trophies, but they’re very capable of winning them. 

“Real Madrid are guaranteed to win things so for Trent, it’s never going to be about money at that level because everybody’s paid very well, so if it’s trophies that he wants, then Real Madrid will guarantee that, but Liverpool fans would love to see him stay and fight for trophies at Anfield.” 

