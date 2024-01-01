REVEALED: Liverpool see Rodrygo as ideal replacement for Salah

Liverpool remain keen on Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The Reds made an attempt for the Brazil international towards the end of last season.

And Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda states Liverpool are still eyeing the Real attacker.

He said on El Chiringuito: "There is a team from Northern Europe that is obsessed with a Real Madrid player to replace the loss of a player who is getting older and who is Egyptian and who will leave that team.

"I'm talking about Salah leaving. The substitute is a player who is sensational, who every time he plays he stars and who is often undervalued. I speak of Rodrygo Goes."

Rodrygo's deal with Real runs to 2029 and carries a €1bn buyout clause.