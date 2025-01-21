Tribal Football
Rashford willing to make Man Utd U-turn

Ansser Sadiq
Marcus Rashford still harbors some hope of playing for Manchester United again.

The forward has not given up on resurrecting his Old Trafford career this season.

Per the BBC, Rashford feels that he can contribute between now and the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been on the bench at times in recent games, but has not seen the field since December 12th.

Rashford wants to play for United and has no big issue with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rather, the decision has been that of Amorim’s to keep him out of the team.

