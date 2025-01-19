Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford

Borussia Dortmund have made an offer to Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is seeking a move away from United this month, though an expected move to AC Milan has now fallen through.

Sport says BVB are now winning the race for the player. The Bundesliga giants have made Rashford an offer that is economically superior to their rivals.

Rashford himself is still hesitant, however, as he wants to wait for Barcelona. It has always been a dream for the 27-year-old to wear the Catalans' jersey, and Hansi Flick is also a big fan of the versatile attacker.

However, Barça are currently unable to make an offer as there is no money available within their budget.