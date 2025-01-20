Man Utd boss Amorim on Rashford: I'm not going to select a player who's not best for the team

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was asked about his absent striker this weekend.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 a home to Brighton in the Premier League, remaining in the bottom half of the table.

After the game, Amorim was asked if he felt let down by Marcus Rashford, who was not picked for the game.

He stated: "In this moment, Rashford is not here and, in the last games that we lost, Rashford was not here.

“I don't want to put this moment on Rashford. Rashford is out of this moment because he's not playing.

“No matter what, I'm not going to put in a player I don't believe is best for the team."