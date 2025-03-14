Rashford speaks out after being selected for Tuchel's England squad: Never stop believing

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has spoken out after being selected by England manager Thomas Tuchel after his impressive form whilst on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford hasn't been a part of the Three Lions squad since March 2024 but Tuchel has handed the winger a shock recall in his first England squad, which also includes call-ups for Myles Lewis-Skelly, Dominic Solanke and Dan Burn. The 27-year-old has found his feet at Villa this season after registering 4 assists in 9 appearances so far.

Tuchel spoke about his decision to pick Rashford which has not proven to be a controversial call amongst fans who believes he deserves it.

"He's had a huge impact lately in the matches at Aston Villa.

"I was delighted to see his effort on the ball and his effort to be the best teammate possible and his consistent energy.

"There is no doubt about his talent and about his quality, but to see him so decisive and so physically involved gave me the impression that it is the right moment to call him up and give him the extra push that he stays on that level."

Rashford has since responded to the call-up and on his story he attached a picture of himself in an England shirt and wrote: "Never stopped believing, cannot wait to get started."

England play Albania and Latvia at Wembley in their first World Cup 2026 qualifiers this month where Rashford will return for the Three lions in what will be an emotional return for the forward who many thought would never feature for the national team again after leaving Manchester United.