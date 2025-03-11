Ratcliffe makes clear Man Utd plans for Garnacho, Mainoo and Rashford

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe denies they're under pressure to sell their best young players.

Given Profit & Sustainability concerns, it's been suggested United could sell one or both of academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

But Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: “No no. We won’t be selling players because of the state we are in financially.“The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation.

“That’s how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That’s all.”

However, Ratcliffe did appear to announce there was no way back for Marcus Rashford after his loan move to Aston Villa.

He also said: “He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him.

“I am very pleased he is doing well.

“It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford.”

On manager Ruben Amorim freezing out Rashford, Ratcliffe also said: "Because he wants a dressing room that is full of people who are totally committed to winning football matches. He won't tolerate people who don't have 100% of that attitude."