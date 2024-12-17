Rashford on Man Utd axe: I'm ready for new challenge

Marcus Rashford has hinted he's ready to fight for his place in Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's plans.

Rashford was dropped for Sunday's win at Manchester City, with Amorim warning he "sees everything".

Speaking to Henry Winter on X, Rashford said: "If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person.

"When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.

"When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You're not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That's me as a person.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps."

He also stated: "It's disheartening to be left out of a derby, but it's happened, we won the game so let's move on.

"It's disappointing, but I'm also someone as I've got older, I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it? Or do my best the next time I'm available."

