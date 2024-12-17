Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are said to be talking to the entourage of Ademola Lookman.

The Atalanta winger, who is 27, is seen as someone who can come in and replace Marcus Rashford.

United want a talented, fast forward who can complement their other players in manager Ruben Amorim’s system.

Rashford is likely to be sold in the winter or summer, per Sky Sports and other outlets.

Sky also suggests that Lookman is the ideal replacement, given he is English and has Premier League experience.

He has netted 43 goals for Atalanta in 96 games since he moved to the Italian Serie A.

