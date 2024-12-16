Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes the time has come for Marcus Rashford to leave the club.

The forward, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was left out of their squad for the derby against Manchester City on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

United beat City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, their first win there since 2021.

“A move for Marcus (Rashford) would suit the player – a new challenge for him,” Keane said.

“He’s been there a long time. When you’re at a big club and your attitude is not right – and it hasn’t been great recently – sometimes it’s good to part ways.”

On Rashford’s omission by boss Ruben Amorim, he added: “It is a big call. He (Amorim) has obviously seen something he doesn't like.

“But for those who have watched Manchester United recently, it's not a big surprise because both players have been poor. He has said 'enough is enough'.

“It's a big call, but I like to see it - he has put down a marker.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play