Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January

Manchester United want to sell Marcus Rashford as soon as the transfer window opens.

The Red Devils are ready to call time on the forward’s stay in the first team, having come through the academy previously.

Rashford is a homegrown talent, which United fans appreciate, but he has not been performing up to the required standard.

Per The Guardian, United believe they have to cut their losses on the 27-year-old for a cultural reset.

New owners INEOS and manager Ruben Amorim feel Rashford is not giving his all in training and games.

His attitude and application are being questioned, which could lead to a sale.

