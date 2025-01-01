Tribal Football
Rashford denies agent talks about Man Utd exit
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has denied he's hiring new agents to get him a move out of Old Trafford.

It's been claimed Rashford has been in talks with Stellar to help him find a new club in January.

But the England attacker posted to social media: “Been a lot of false stories written over past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous - never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to.”

Rashford hasn't played for United for the past four games, with manager Ruben Amorim growing increasingly frustrated with questions about his situation.

He said after leaving Rashford on the bench for defeat at home to Newcastle: “I think about the team.

“You think a lot about Marcus. I think about the team. When I’m there I’m not making a point. I just want to win the game.

"And you can feel it – I’m talking about the idea and the fight for relegation. Do I want to make a point during a game? No, I just want to win the game."

