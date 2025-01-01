Rashford brings in new agents to assist Man Utd exit

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is not hanging around at his boyhood club.

The Red Devils homegrown talent has stepped up efforts to find a way out of Old Trafford.Per The Sun, the forward wants to get a new team as early as the January transfer window.

His brother Dwaine Maynard has been tasked with finding him a new team, while he is also enlisting the services of sports agency Stellar.

Rashford has been frozen out of the first team picture over the past few weeks by head coach Ruben Amorim.

United’s ownership INEOS also appear eager to sell the forward for PSR reasons, as it would give them pure profit they can use towards incoming signings.