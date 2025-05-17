Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push

Napoli boss Antonio Conte has revealed that star man Scott McTominay has some 'little problems' as they continue their title push against Parma on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a key player under Conte at Napoli since joining from boyhood club Man United last summer.

With 11 goals and four assists in his 32 Serie A appearances so far this season, losing him for the final two games could prove devastating.

Napoli sit at the summit of the Serie A with 78 points, just one above second placed Inter Milan, from their 36 games.

Multiple Italian outlets are reporting that McTominay’s early exit from training on Thursday has sparked concern amongst the club’s medical team.

Conte has since confirmed he is having problems but remained optimistic, saying: “McTominay has had a few problems, but we will always find the solution, regardless."