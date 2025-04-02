The Calcio Comment: Fixtures fall in favour of Conte's Napoli in battle with Inter Milan

Antonio Conte does not back down, but standing in his way is Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, a team that continues to impress with its consistency, squad depth, and sheer quality.

As the season unfolds, the Nerazzurri remain the team to beat, and after thirty matches, that reality is holding firm.

Last weekend, Conte’s Napoli faced the tougher challenge in this thrilling long-distance title race. While Inter hosted Udinese at home, Napoli squared off against AC Milan. Both teams secured victories, but the weight of Napoli’s win was undeniably heavier.

Romelu Lukaku was at the heart of it, sealing Napoli’s 2-0 victory with a goal that carried special significance: the 400th of his career. That’s not a "mid" striker stat, it’s elite. Lukaku’s career could have been even more prolific, but his impact remains undeniable.

More importantly, he is now the driving force of Conte’s Napoli, which, with this win, reached 64 points, still three behind league leaders Inter.

Inter’s squad depth was on full display against Udinese. With Lautaro Martínez absent due to injury, and Nicolò Barella starting from the bench, it wasn’t the usual stars who delivered the win. Instead, it was Davide Frattesi and Marko Arnautović, two players not considered key figures (not at all), who stepped up to secure the crucial three points.

This highlights why Inter’s quality in depth is a game-changer, especially as they prepare for a challenging run of fixtures.

Looking ahead, Inter still has to face Parma, Cagliari, Bologna, Roma, Verona, Torino, Lazio, and Como. Napoli, on the other hand, will go up against Bologna, Empoli, Monza, Torino, Lecce, Genoa, Parma, and Cagliari. While both schedules have tricky moments, Napoli’s upcoming matches appear significantly more manageable.

More crucially, Conte’s team can focus solely on the league, while Inter remains involved in both the Coppa Italia and Champions League. The Serie A title race is far from over. On paper, Napoli has the smoother path, but Conte must ensure his squad remains sharp to avoid any costly slip-ups.

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta seems to have fallen behind (what a painful defeat against Fiorentina), turning this into a two-horse race.

Conte and Inzaghi will continue their duel, battling for every point, every weekend. In the end, the coach who best manages his squad’s resources will lift the Scudetto. We’re in for a thrilling finish.