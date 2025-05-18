Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing on-loan Leicester City defender Ben Nelson as their step up their pursuit of a centre back this summer.

The 21-year-old has been on loan with Championship side Oxford United this season, making just 17 appearances.

Now, According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are ‘interested’ in bringing Nelson to Stamford Bridge with Maresca said to be a big fan.

Maresca gave the young centre-back his debut while at Leicester last season and sees him as the answer to Chelsea’s defensive issues.

The report adds that the West London club considered making an offer for Nelson in January but ultimately decided to re-call Trevoh Chalobah.