Serie A option emerges for Chelsea loanee Sancho

A move to Italy is opening up for Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is on-loan at Chelsea from Manchester United, though doubts have emerged over the Blues triggering his £25m permanent option.

For his part, Sancho has little interest in returning to Old Trafford next season. However, Serie A interest is now arriving for the England international.

TalkSPORT says city rivals Roma and Lazio are interested in Sancho.

Also keeping tabs are Juventus, with all three Serie A giants watching the player's situation closely, though are yet to make any formal contact.