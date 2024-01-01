Pundits agree on Man Utd captain Fernandes dismissal

Pundits insist Bruno Fernandes didn't deserve to be sent off during Manchester United's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Fernandes was shown a direct red card as he clipped James Maddison while slipping just before halftime.

"I don't think it's serious foul play or its reckless," Everton defender Ashley Young told Sky Sports.

"I think the referee's got it wrong there."

Jamie Redknapp agreed with Young's stance.

"Fernandes slips," Redknapp, a former Tottenham midfielder, said. "It's petty. He sticks out his right leg. I think it's a yellow card."

Former Spurs striker Darren Bent added: 'First time I saw it I thought that's naughty. I think it's more petulant than anything.

"To reach for the red card so quickly, I think it's a poor decision."