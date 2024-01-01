Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap

Pundits agree on Man Utd captain Fernandes dismissal

Pundits agree on Man Utd captain Fernandes dismissal
Pundits agree on Man Utd captain Fernandes dismissalAction Plus
Pundits insist Bruno Fernandes didn't deserve to be sent off during Manchester United's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

Fernandes was shown a direct red card as he clipped James Maddison while slipping just before halftime.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I don't think it's serious foul play or its reckless," Everton defender Ashley Young told Sky Sports.

"I think the referee's got it wrong there."

Jamie Redknapp agreed with Young's stance.

"Fernandes slips," Redknapp, a former Tottenham midfielder, said. "It's petty. He sticks out his right leg. I think it's a yellow card."

Former Spurs striker Darren Bent added: 'First time I saw it I thought that's naughty. I think it's more petulant than anything.

"To reach for the red card so quickly, I think it's a poor decision."  

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoYoung AshleyRedknapp JamieManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Bent says Spurs "should've scored more" at Man Utd
Man Utd boss Ten Hag insists "no concern" over job future
Postecoglou highlights Solanke in Spurs victory at Man Utd