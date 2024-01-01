Postecoglou highlights Solanke in Spurs victory at Man Utd

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou felt the form of Dominic Solanke was key to victory at Manchester United.

Solanke scored on the day in the 3-0 win.

Postecoglou later said: "It helps that obviously Dom's overcome his crisis of confidence for 180 minutes and now he's back to some sort of fitness and he's leading the line really well and Brennan (Johnson).

"But just in general, I think the team, like I said, it just felt that as I kept saying, I thought we played really well, we played well at Newcastle, we played well against Arsenal, but we just missed chances and it felt like there was a desperation about us trying to get another one.

"Whereas, you know, probably the last three games this week, we just had a real calmness about us and I think it's helped that we've got a focal point in Dom and he's just a real presence and he attracts attention. He kind of takes attention away from other players and it just works really well in our unit."