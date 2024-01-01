Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag insists "no concern" over job future
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he doesn't worry about his job after defeat at home to Tottenham.

Spurs hammered United 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Ten Hag said, "No, I’m not thinking about this. I think we all made, in togetherness, this decision to stay together, as an ownership, as a leadership group, in the summer.

"And also, we made the decision from a clear review, what we have to improve as an organisation and how also we want to construct a squad. And they are all decision-making in togetherness, but also we knew it would take some time because of how the window went, some players late in, like Ugarte, we have to integrate him now.

"Also, we had to make some improvement in organisation, we still have to deal with some injuries, also from impact players, and I think we will get better there. We need some time. We are all on one page, one boat, together, the ownership, the leadership group, the staff and players group as well. I don’t have that concern."

