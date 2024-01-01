Tribal Football
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Barcelona coach Flick accepts Osasuna hammering: I didn't expect this
Redknapp takes fresh swipe at Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Chido Obi-Martin a transfer coup: But can Dane buck the trend of Man Utd academy recruits?

Bent says Spurs "should've scored more" at Man Utd
Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent says Sunday's scoreline flattered Manchester United.

Spurs won 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

And Bent later said on Sky Sports: "Fantastic from start to finish, caused Manchester United problems.

"They defended really well. They look comfortable in this system. I think 3-0 does an injustice to Spurs, I think it should have been more. That Spurs performance, absolutely superb."

Everton veteran and former United captain Ashley Young also said: "I think Manchester United didn't give anything.

"There was no workrate. Everything was so disjointed.

"Tottenham were so comfortable, United didn't lay a glove on them.

"Tottenham's two centre-halves were moving all over the pitch. It looked like Tottenham were the home team."

 

Premier League Tottenham Manchester United
