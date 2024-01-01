Bent says Spurs "should've scored more" at Man Utd

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent says Sunday's scoreline flattered Manchester United.

Spurs won 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

And Bent later said on Sky Sports: "Fantastic from start to finish, caused Manchester United problems.

"They defended really well. They look comfortable in this system. I think 3-0 does an injustice to Spurs, I think it should have been more. That Spurs performance, absolutely superb."

Everton veteran and former United captain Ashley Young also said: "I think Manchester United didn't give anything.

"There was no workrate. Everything was so disjointed.

"Tottenham were so comfortable, United didn't lay a glove on them.

"Tottenham's two centre-halves were moving all over the pitch. It looked like Tottenham were the home team."