Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here

Former Chelsea and Ajax attacker Hakim Ziyech has announced he's leaving Galatasaray.

Ziyech has fallen out with management and is ready to quit in January, with Rennes keen.

The Morocco international declared: "Galatasaray, it's over for me, I told them I'm leaving in January. They don't ask me anything anymore, I do what I want.

"I've never seen such a bad coach as Okan Buruk. If Galatasaray can win the title? I don't care... Leave me alone, no matter what happens. I already regret coming.

"I was supposed to leave at the beginning of the season, but they didn't want to. I'm leaving in January."

