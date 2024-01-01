PSG, Arsenal alerted as Man Utd make Rashford call

Manchester United will consider offers for Marcus Rashford this summer.

Rashford is keen to stay with United after manager Erik ten Hag was confirmed for the new season.

However, Football Insider United may consider selling Rashford ahead of next season.

The English giants are open to selling if a bid is good enough - and if they manage to land a replacement.

Rashford has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in recent months.

The striker's contract with United runs until the summer of 2028.