Man Utd, Arsenal warned of PSG attempt of Joao Neves

Manchester United and Arsenal have been told to forget about negotiating with Benfica over a deal for Joao Neves.
Both Premier League giants are interested in the midfielder.
However, Benfica management are insisting the only way Neves will leave this summer is if a club meet his €100m buyout clause.
Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "João Neves is in high demand, but Benfica want his €120m release clause paid.
"PSG hold a serious interest, but will only consider a bid at around €75m.
"Arsenal and Man United also tracking Neves but have no plans to trigger the clause or pay anywhere close."