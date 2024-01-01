Man Utd, Arsenal warned of PSG attempt of Joao Neves

Manchester United and Arsenal have been told to forget about negotiating with Benfica over a deal for Joao Neves.

Both Premier League giants are interested in the midfielder.

However, Benfica management are insisting the only way Neves will leave this summer is if a club meet his €100m buyout clause.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "João Neves is in high demand, but Benfica want his €120m release clause paid.

"PSG hold a serious interest, but will only consider a bid at around €75m.

"Arsenal and Man United also tracking Neves but have no plans to trigger the clause or pay anywhere close."