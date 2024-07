PSG midfielder Simons breaks silence on Arsenal, Man Utd rumours

PSG midfielder Xavi Simons has broken his silence on his future.

Simons spent last season on-loan at RB Leipzig and is interesting Arsenal and Manchester United.

After yesterday's 0-0 draw with Euros opponents France, he said: "After the Euros, I will decide on my future."

RBL have hopes of arranging a new loan for Simons.

However, Sky Deutschland says he could yet be sold for €60-70m this summer.