Man Utd open PSG talks for Simons
Manchester United are said to have reignited their interest in Xavi Simons this summer.

The Red Devils are among a host of top teams keen on the Dutch playmaker.

Simons is at Euro 2024 with his teammates and impressed during a 2-1 win over Poland.

He had an impressive loan in Germany with RB Leipzig last season and is now back at Paris Saint-Germain.

Per L’Equipe, United are said to have made contact with PSG about doing a deal for Simons.

They are not the only interested club, with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich circling.

