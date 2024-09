Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip does have offers from Premier League clubs.

The veteran ex-Premier League winner wants to find a team where he can play regularly.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 33-year-old is said to be attracting interest from Fulham, Bournemouth and West Ham United, per The Mirror.

Bayer Leverkusen are another team that have serious interest in securing Matip.

The veteran spent nearly ten years at Anfield, winning domestic and European trophies in that time.