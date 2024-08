Liverpool reject Bayer Leverkusen attempt for Morton

Premier League giants Liverpool have turned down an approach from a Bundesliga side this week.

German champions Bayer Leverkusen made a proposal to sign young midfielder Tyler Morton.

Whether on loan or permanently, the Reds are not prepared to let Morton leave as yet.

The 21-year-old, per The Mirror, looks set to stay at the Anfield club this summer.

Morton is likely to get first team chances under the guidance of new boss Arne Slot.