Bayer Leverkusen in talks with ex-Liverpool defender Matip

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are moving for Joel Matip.

The veteran defender is off contract after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

Sky Deutschland says the interest of Bayer is strong with the parties now in talks.

Bayer coach Xabi Alonso is seeking an experienced centre-back and Matip fits the bill.

Matip managed to play 256 competitive matches during his time at Schalke, of which 194 matches were in the Bundesliga.