Prem interest arrives for Bayer Leverkusen striker Hlozek

Premier League interest is arriving for Bayer Leverkusen striker Adam Hlozek.

West Ham have been linked with Hlozek in the past.Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Adam #Hlozek, his departure from Bayer 04 Leverkusen is more and more likely as there are concrete talks with clubs from the Premier League.

"22 y/o versatile striker with a contract until 2027. Leverkusen demand €17-18m all-in.

"Decision soon."