West Ham join Brighton in their interest for Hummels

West Ham have joined Brighton in their interest in Mats Hummels.

Released by Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, Hummels has been in talks with Bologna.

However, the Serie A club have now withdrawn their offer.

Instead, Sky Deutschland reports, a move to England could be on for the veteran defender.

Brighton and West Ham are now in talks with Hummels about a late career Premier League move.