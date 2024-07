Bayer Leverkusen signing Garcia confirms West Ham offer

Bayer Leverkusen signing Aleix Garcia has confirmed West Ham tried to sign him this summer.

The midfielder moved to Bayer last month from Girona.

Asked about other offers, Garcia told Diari de Girona: “One from West Ham. They were the only ones.

"If I had waited longer, maybe I could have received another one. I considered that Bayer was the most positive, because of the coach and the style of play.

"Playing the Champions League was a trigger."