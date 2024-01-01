Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE deal
German giants Bayern Munich have agreed to sign a new defender from a Bundesliga rival.

The Bavarians are seeking to bring in Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen before the transfer window closes.

Tah was impressive for Bundeslgia champions Leverkusen under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

According to Kicker, the deal with Leverkusen to sign Tah hinges on Bayern selling Manchester United target Matthijs De Ligt.

They would be paying £25 million up front and another £4.2 million in add-ons for Tah.

However, United believe that De Ligt, who is valued at around £43 million, is overpriced

